Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.