Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

