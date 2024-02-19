MinePlex (PLEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $91,015.71 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

