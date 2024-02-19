Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby Stock Down 0.1 %

Middleby stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

