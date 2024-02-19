MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

