Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $869,478.67

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00006095 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $869,478.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,048,619 coins and its circulating supply is 22,334,571 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,048,619 with 22,334,571 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.78287934 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $662,195.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.