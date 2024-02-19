Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130,679 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $367,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.32. 23,324,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

