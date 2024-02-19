Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

META stock traded down $10.71 on Monday, hitting $473.32. 23,324,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,875,018. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.49 and a 200-day moving average of $337.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

