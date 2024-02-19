Medifast (MED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medifast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

