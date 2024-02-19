Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

