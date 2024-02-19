Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 866,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.