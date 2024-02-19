MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,118 shares during the period. MasterBrand comprises approximately 2.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of MasterBrand worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.2 %

MBC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 808,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,073. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

