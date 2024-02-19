Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $512.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $546.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MLM opened at $539.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.33. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

