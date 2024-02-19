Martin Currie Ltd. Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.28% of ANSYS worth $72,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $329.85. The company had a trading volume of 444,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,958. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

