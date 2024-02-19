Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 10,578 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $64,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,191. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

