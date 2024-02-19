Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.30% of EPAM Systems worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.78 on Monday, reaching $311.98. 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,706. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

