Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $166,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,393,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

