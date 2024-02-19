Martin Currie Ltd. Has $92.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.44. The company has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

