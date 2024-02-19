Martin Currie Ltd. Has $662,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $294,657,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.63. 1,272,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.81 and a 200 day moving average of $315.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

