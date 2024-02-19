Martin Currie Ltd. Has $57.38 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

