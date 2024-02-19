Martin Currie Ltd. Has $13.80 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. 1,608,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,888. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

