Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 1,756 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises about 0.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,292,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

KSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

