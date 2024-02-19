Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 179 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,139. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

