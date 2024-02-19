Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Markel Group worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Markel Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,461.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,446.41.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

