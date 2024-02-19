Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
