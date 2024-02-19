Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.