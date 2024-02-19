Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Mantle has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $147.76 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,226,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.80064007 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $74,121,660.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

