M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $62.22 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

