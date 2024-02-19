LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.7 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $175.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

