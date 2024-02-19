Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $77.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,070 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

