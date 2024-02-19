Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.71.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.