Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
NYSE:LAC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
