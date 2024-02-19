Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.