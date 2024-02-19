Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,324. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

