Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 79,897 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,897 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ventas worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. 2,899,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.