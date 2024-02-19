Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,755 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NHI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. 216,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.