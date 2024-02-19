Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 882,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,394. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

