Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $29.62 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,543 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.43. 1,854,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

