Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $144.55 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,087 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 6.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $144,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 8.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.22. 6,572,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.