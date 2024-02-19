Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 1,680,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.85% of Medical Properties Trust worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,318 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 278,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 785,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of MPW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,465,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.