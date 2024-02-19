Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

