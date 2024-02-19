Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

