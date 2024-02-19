Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.14.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.63 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

