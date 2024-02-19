Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.98 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

