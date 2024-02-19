Kava 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $847.28 million and $18.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.