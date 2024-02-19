Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.22.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.