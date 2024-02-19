JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.