Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,068 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 235,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

