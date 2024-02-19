John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

