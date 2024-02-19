Jet2’s (JET2) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 748.09, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 655.74%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

