Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $86,321.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0012702 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87,813.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

